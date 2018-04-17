HEALTH & FITNESS

Here's the cheapest round-trip ticket out of Raleigh–Durham International this weekend

Photos: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
It might only be Tuesday, but that doesn't mean you can't start thinking about this upcoming weekend, especially if you're kicking yourself for not doing anything exciting this past Saturday and Sunday.

If you don't want to make the same mistake twice, consider catching a relatively cheap flight this Friday. According to travel site Skyscanner, there's exactly one round-trip, nonstop flight leaving from Raleigh-Durham International Airport for under $250.

The options may be limited, but the destination isn't too shabby: Cincinnati.

Here's this weekend's cheapest flight, frugal flyer. The rest is on you.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Cincinnati




According to the weather forecast in Cincinnati, it will be sunny and in the 60s this weekend. That means it'll be perfect weather to get outside and explore the city's markets, gardens and food scene, not to mention its urban beer gardens.

This weekend's cheapest flights are if you leave Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, April 20 and return from Cincinnati on Sunday, April 22. Frontier will get you there and Allegiant will get you back for a round-trip price of $227. Both flights are nonstop.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out all flights departing Raleigh-Durhamhere. Also, if you need to book a hotel room in Cincinnati,here's a good place to start. For an idea of what to do during your adventure, check out upcoming events here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineRaleigh
HEALTH & FITNESS
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News