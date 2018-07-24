HEALTH & FITNESS

Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen in Memphis had to have her gallbladder removed -- and her doctor says Hot Cheetos may be to blame. (A bag of Hot Cheetos is seen in a file photo.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
A teen in Memphis had to have her gallbladder removed and Hot Cheetos may be to blame.

Rene Craighead, 17, estimates she was eating about four bags a day of different spicy flavored chips

She apparently developed a pain in her stomach, went to the hospital and had to have her gallbladder removed.

Her doctor believes the hot chips could be partly to blame.

Frito-Lay and Takis both released separate statements reassuring their chips are safe to eat but added they should be enjoyed in moderation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsnacksteenagersurgeryu.s. & worldchipsTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News