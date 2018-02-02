How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties

- Make sure to give party guests a way to identify their cups to prevent sharing of drinks. Provide markers or different colored cups as differentiators.
- Provide a serving utensil for every dish so that guests don't have to put their hands into a bowl of food.
- Discourage sharing food that has already been served.
- Ensure that your bathroom is stocked with soap for hand washing, and consider offering disposable paper towels instead of a cloth towel that will be used by multiple people.
- Don't hold a party in a home where somebody is or recently was sick.
- Encourage guests to make responsible decisions and stay home if they're not feeling well.
- Make less physical contact with your guests. Forego kisses and handshakes upon arrival.
Whether you're heading to a bar to watch the game or just staying home, always remember to wash your hands regularly, the Red Cross advises, especially after using the restroom and before preparing food.