ITEAM

I-Team uncovers: Most mental illnesses left untreated

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The fallout from another shooting is highlighting the prevalence of mental illness in America and the large percentage of people who don't seek treatment.

READ MORE: Top warning signs for mental illnesses


According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), as many as 40 million Americans live with a mental health condition but less than half actually receive help.

"There's still a stigma," NAMI NC Director Nicholle Karim lamented to ABC11. "People think they're going to lose their job, or they're automatically going to an institution. There are so many ways to get help so we've got to change the conversation."

More on NC DHHS resources on mental health

While North Carolina ranks in the bottom half of states when it comes to access, Karim said options available include personal and group therapies, along with other family to family support networks.

A list of Nami NC prgrams on mental health can be found online.

------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthiteammental healthpsychologyhealthRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ITEAM
Update on security measures at Wake County schools
Explorer owners to start receiving cautionary letters from Ford
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
I-Team investigates popular 'revenge porn' website
More iteam
HEALTH & FITNESS
Fight for clean water back on tap in Granville County
Durham supports city employee through breast cancer battle
NC family wins battle over $54K in Medicaid deductibles
Cardiac arrests rare during and after sex, study says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Wake Co. HS on alert following 'social media death threat'
Wilson woman poses for sister's court date, gets arrested
3 big lottery wins in our area! What are your chances?
Raleigh sister of California shooter calls it a nightmare come to life
Second teen arrested in Durham McDonald's shooting
11-year-old wounded in accidental shooting
Tillis commits to helping NC pastor in Turkish prison
How the NCTA plans to prevent wrong-way crashes
Show More
Update on security measures at Wake County schools
What does La Niña mean for North Carolina?
3 charged in Raleigh murder
Historic Raleigh dam is coming down
Proposed Raleigh police body camera policy criticized
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
More Photos