I-Team uncovers: Most mental illnesses left untreated

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The fallout from another shooting is highlighting the prevalence of mental illness in America and the large percentage of people who don't seek treatment.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), as many as 40 million Americans live with a mental health condition but less than half actually receive help.
"There's still a stigma," NAMI NC Director Nicholle Karim lamented to ABC11. "People think they're going to lose their job, or they're automatically going to an institution. There are so many ways to get help so we've got to change the conversation."
While North Carolina ranks in the bottom half of states when it comes to access, Karim said options available include personal and group therapies, along with other family to family support networks.
A list of Nami NC prgrams on mental health can be found online.
