Weather-related injuries are on the rise at several Triangle hospitals and health care centers after the weekend winter storm created slick conditions across the area.WakeMed says falls are the number one injury doctors are seeing."Our physicians and nurses have treated more than 220 patients with winter weather injuries," said WakeMed spokesperson Kristen Kelly. "Falls are the number one injury we see in our emergency departments during winter weather, but we also treat injuries from motor vehicle accidents, sledding accidents, and traumas. 60 of the more than 220 patient visits between Jan. 6-8 resulted from sledding-related injuries."WakeMed has not seen any cases of cold exposure or hypothermia.30 people have been through ER at Rex Hospital after falling or ice or hurting themselves sledding. Durham County EMS has responded to 43 calls of weather-related injuriesUrgent care centers throughout the Triangle have also been busy."The injuries that I have seen have been minor facial lacerations and bruises from minor slips and falls," said FastMed Nurse Practitioner Erin Lafferty.Medical professionals caution folks to take it slow and not to be overconfident when walking on frozen sidewalks.Some people are fed up and are taking it upon themselves to clear the ice.Raleigh resident Sammy Anderson spent Monday afternoon working to get rid of the dangers outside his front door. With a small handheld ax he was cracking through the layer of ice that just won't melt."Sun would be nice," he said.He and his neighbors have been slipping and sliding in their townhouse community."It is a little tedious," he said "But I'm the type of guy, gotta get to work so gotta get it done."Vladimir Didkowsky lost traction walking through his neighborhood Sunday.He said, "I'm okay, I'm not hurt, but it's slippery, it's ice."Didkowsky moved to Raleigh 20 years ago and tells ABC11 conditions here right are worst then anything he's ever experienced in his homeland of Ukraine."We got rain, then we got ice, then we got snow on the top. That's worst," he said.