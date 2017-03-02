FLU SEASON

Infant in Halifax County dies from flu complications

HALIFAX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Health officials in Halifax County say an infant has died of complications from the flu.

A statement from county's public health system said it wouldn't release any additional information.
So far this flu season, North Carolina has reported 44 deaths. Of those, 40 have been adults, and 64 percent of the adult deaths have involved people 65 years old and older.

RELATED: Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 34 infant deaths associated with the flu during the current season.

Officials with the Department of Health & Human Services are expected to release new numbers from this past week on Thursday.

Doctors encourage people to take the following preventive steps from contracting the flu:



North Carolina flu season officially started October 2, 2016.
According to data provided to ABC11 from WakeMed, recent flu stats are as follows:

  • Week ending February 18 - 273 positive flu tests (out of 1284 flu tests ordered)

  • Week ending February 11 - 175 positive flu tests (out of 897 tests ordered)

  • Week ending February 4 - 115 positive flu tests (out of 712 flu tests ordered)

  • Week ending January 28 - 50 positive flu tests (out of 525 flu tests ordered)


