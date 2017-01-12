Ingredient in Nutella may cause cancer? Maker responds

A warning is being issued about the popular sandwich spread, Nutella.
The European Food Safety Authority has declared one of its main ingredients as a possible carcinogen.
A new study finds that palm oil becomes potentially cancer-causing when it is processed at high temperatures.
The makers of Nutella have responded to the study, disputing the claims.
There has been no move to pull Nutella from store shelves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancernationalhealth food
healthcancernationalhealth food