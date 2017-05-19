HEALTH & FITNESS

'Kangarooing' shows positive impact on premature babies at WakeMed

EMBED </>More Videos

The WakeMed NICU says Kangarooing can benefit babies and parents (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The WakeMed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is wrapping up an 11-day Kangaroo-a-thon, and event that promotes skin-to-skin contact between newborns and their parents.

With 20 tiny fingers and 20 tiny toes, two tiny twin boys lay near their mother, first-time mom Leslie Batten. Her boys, Aaron and Daniel, were born 13 weeks early.

Batten has been holding Daniel, her youngest by 15 minutes, on her bare chest. She's "kangarooing," which is a term used to describe skin-to-skin contact between a new parent and their newborn.

"They feel my heartbeat and I think they sink up with that," Batten said.

READ MORE ABOUT KANGAROO CARE HERE

Dr. Jim Helms says that skin-to-skin contact benefits the parents as well as the infants. Helms says mothers have an increase in milk production and babies become more relaxed and sleep better. For Daniel and Aaron, a major benefit is weight gain.

Batten says that seeing her sons improve with kangarooing is encouraging.

It's recommended that parents kangaroo for at least the first month of life, but Batten says she will kangaroo as long as she can.

Batten hopes Daniel and Aaron will go home with her on their original due date, July 22.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbabymotherhoodhospitalparentingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Facts and myths about suncreen
Consumer Reports: 2017 sunscreen ratings
Wake County offering free Hepatitis testing
What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen charged with exposing himself at Raleigh park
Experts detonate dynamite found in Nash County
Boy found dead in stolen car in Mississippi, 3 arrested
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip
Wake leaders make plea for help for Garner residents
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty to sending obscene material to NC girl
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Show More
Driver critically hurt in Fayetteville fiery crash
Five Guys ranked best burger in America
Gas leak forces out residents at Morrisville apartments
5 hospitalized after eating gas station nacho cheese
Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation of Assange
More News
Top Video
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip
Teen charged with exposing himself at Raleigh park
Wake leaders make plea for help for Garner residents
Experts detonate dynamite found in Nash County
More Video