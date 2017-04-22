ABC11 TOGETHER

Large turnout for Walk to defeat ALS

ABC11 was proud to part in the Walk to defeat ALS that began at downtown Raleigh's Halifax mall Saturday. Our team - Stogner Strong - is in honor of our colleague and friend Larry Stogner who passed away from the disease.

Larry reflects on his life and career after last broadcast
Go to http://webnc.alsa.org/goto/abc11stognerstrong to learn more.

READ MORE: Larry Stogner, veteran ABC11 anchor, dies
During his 40 years at ABC11, Larry was considered the dean of local television news
