HEALTH & FITNESS

Father of California woman shot during the Las Vegas massacre gives a health update

EMBED </>More Videos

The father of the Sanger Woman shot during the Las Vegas massacre speaks with Action News about his daughter's health condition. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
"We're tired, this thing has really been long and it's going to be a little bit longer," said Jessica Milam's father, Ed Milam.

Nearly one month after the Las Vegas shootings 24-year-old Jessica Milam from Sanger is still fighting to recover from her injuries after she was shot in the liver.

Sunday she spent her 24th birthday in the hospital and still has not been able to leave Las Vegas.

Her dad has been by her side since and says she is improving. Ed Milam says his daughter still has a chest tube, and one of her lungs is still partially collapsed since her surgery, but they received some news Sunday that may have them out of the hospital sooner than they were expecting.

"They've actually gotten to a point where there was a discussion today about a 48 or 72-hour timeline for maybe removing that thing it's something they haven't even been able to talk about it's been draining so heavily," said Milam.

But Milam says Jessica was in good spirits on her birthday and even had friends from California come out to visit her.

And they were not the only ones celebrating it -- people from all around the Central Valley put on a street fair in Downtown Sanger Sunday afternoon to raise money for her medical expenses.

As Jessica's body fights to recover from the trauma, her dad says he appreciates all of the support he is seeing back home.

"The support is absolutely amazing, it's kind of funny it's probably one of the things that will get me a little bit overwhelmed the quickest," said Milam.

Her dad says Sunday is the first day doctors have given them any type of timeline for the removal of the chest tube and if her body cooperates, they may be able to come home soon. But he won't forget those who didn't get that chance.

"Just absolutely remember the people that never made it out of here, absolutely one of the saddest things I've ever witnessed," said Milam.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthlas vegas mass shootingsurvivor storyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday; Do you know where to go?
I-Team: Trump declares opioid emergency, but what's next?
Durham ranked second in new syphilis cases in NC
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
2 refs refuse to work high school game after anthem protest
Fayetteville VAMC invites Veterans to open house
Treat yourself to Halloween events going on in our area
Show More
North Carolina has a new lottery draw game
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Chilly Monday, but will it warm up for Halloween?
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
Deadly motorcycle accident closes part of Wade Avenue
More News
Top Video
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
More Video