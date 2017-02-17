Lead found at Fayetteville's Montclair Elementary School

Free blood testing is being offered to families after an environmental study found lead in areas accessible to children at Fayetteville's Montclair Elementary School on Glensford Drive.School officials did not say where the lead was found, but said water samples collected at the school did not show any lead levels.Last year, a similar study found lead at William H. Owen Elementary.Parents of students at the school will receive a letter from Cumberland County Public Health Director Buck Wilson and Schools Superintendent Dr. Frank Till notifying them of the lead investigation.No student is known to have elevated blood levels; however, the Department of Public Health will offer free blood lead-level testing for students at the Health Department located at 1235 Ramsey Street.No appointment is needed, but it's recommended. Call (910) 433-3600 to make an appointment. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with extended hours every Tuesday until 7 p.m.If you have any questions or concerns about the health effects of lead or about the blood test, please contact Sandra Shipley, Cumberland County Health Lead Nurse, at (910) 433- 3689.