HEALTH & FITNESS

Learn how to make a tourniquet on Stop the Bleed Day

EMBED </>More Videos

it's all about learning how to stop severe bleeding until medical help arrives.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Triangle company is launching a campaign to help save lives in coordination with National Stop the Bleed Day, which is Saturday.

The White House launched it after the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Just like learning CPR, the idea is to teach people how to stop severe bleeding.

Vigilant, a company in Wake County, just released this video showing how to make an improvised tourniquet to stop uncontrolled bleeding.


In the video demonstration, they use a scarf and a spoon to create a tourniquet to stop bleeding.

This information can help after a bad car crash or a shooting until paramedics arrive.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
South Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
11 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 342 for season
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family, police looking for missing Durham man
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
New policy requires TX preschoolers to carry clear backpacks
Show More
Fan from NC has to dye hair after losing bet to Mets pitcher
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 acquitted
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
More News
Top Video
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
New policy requires TX preschoolers to carry clear backpacks
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
More Video