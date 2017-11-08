ABC11 TOGETHER

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Senior citizens have less than a month to complete their Medicare enrollment. The open enrollment period ends December 7.

Medicare beneficiaries should know there are significant changes to several Medicare health and drug plans for 2018. The NC Department of Insurance's Senior's Health insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is able to help seniors with any questions they may have about their coverage.

Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program - 1-855-408-1212
Medicare - 1-800-633-4227
Click here for more information
