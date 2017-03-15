HEALTH & FITNESS

5-year-old Jordan Drake, who met mother of heart donor following transplant, dies

A tragic loss for one family brought life to another in Arizona.

PHOENIX --
Five-year-old Jordan Drake touched all of our hearts last year when we got to watch her meet the mother of the baby boy whose donor heart saved her life. Sadly, Jordan died this week after her body began rejecting the heart.


Jordan was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital for a stomachache on Feb. 22, where doctors realized her heart was not functioning properly, according to a GoFundMe page set to cover her medical expenses.

Jordan died Sunday evening.

Last year, Jordan met Heather Clark in an emotional exchange where Clark was able to listen to her son's heart beat in Jordan's chest. Jordan was able to undergo a heart transplant when she was 18 months old after receiving a donor heart from Clark's son Lukas.


According to Donate Life Arizona, more than 122,000 people nationwide are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
