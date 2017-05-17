ABC11 TOGETHER

Luncheon raises money for heart disease awareness in women

Triangle Go Red Luncheon (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, more than all cancers combined.

Go Red for Women encourages women and their families to take action and live a healthier life.

On Friday, you can help raise money and awareness by attending the American Heart Association's 10th Annual Triangle Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.

ABC 11 is a proud sponsor of the Triangle Go Red for Women Luncheon.
