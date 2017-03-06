March Madness raising money for cancer research

March Madness is about to get underway, and this year watching basketball can help raise money for cancer research. This year the V Foundation for Cancer Research will be featured within ESPN's Tournament Challenge app as well as online.When fans fill out and check their brackets, they will be encouraged to make a donation and enter for a chance to win a prize package. The prize includes tickets to the Jimmy V Men's Basketball Classic game at Madison Square Garden.For a 7th year Constellation Brands Beer Division's promotion, "You Love the Game... Now Join the Fight," will also fundraise for the V Foundation. From March 1-April 3, Constellation Brands Beer Division will make a donation to the V Foundation with each purchased case of Corona Extra or Corona Light. Last year, the program raised more than $1.26 million for cancer research.Guests at 52 Apple Gold Group owned Applebee's restaurants across North Carolina will be invited to participate in the 11th annual March Hoops Fundraiser from March 7-April 3. For each $1 donation, fans receive a paper basketball to decorate in spirit of their favorite school. Apple Gold Group has raised more than $1.3 million for the V Foundation since 2006.