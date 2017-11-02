'Movember' is here

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --You may see a lot of men who look like they need a shave in November.
However, they could be taking part in Movember, an annual event where men grow their mustaches all month to raise money and awareness about men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.
The Movember Foundation runs the charity with a goal to "change the face of men's health."
In Cary, A Better Man's Barbershop provided eight co-workers from software company, Samanage, with straight razor shaves on November 1 to kick off the growing season.
Prizes will be given to the longest mustache at the end of the month.
movember