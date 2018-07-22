HEALTHCHECK

Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey

Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to raw turkey.

It has sickened nearly 100 people in 26 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still trying to pinpoint the source of the outbreak.

At least 90 people have been sickened, 40 of which were hospitalized.

The CDC says samples have tested positive for strains of salmonella.

It was found in different forms, including ground turkey, turkey pieces and whole turkey.

CDC officials say to be sure to cook any turkey meat to the recommended temperature and avoid feeding any raw foods to pets.
