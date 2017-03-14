RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --New grades were revealed Tuesday morning on our state's report card for child health care.
The North Carolina Institute of Medicine report shows good and bad news about health care in the Tar Heel state.
Officials say it's even more important considering the new efforts underway in the U.S. Legislature to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
North Carolina received an "A" for making significant progress towards ensuring that all children have access to health insurance, but the report showed that part of that progress was thanks to the Affordable Care Act.
Since 2009, the uninsured rate for children in our state has declined by nearly half.
In fact, 96 percent of children in our state have health insurance, according to the report card - which is issued annually by the NCIOM and NC Child.
Those gains are linked to Medicaid, NC Health Choice, and the Affordable Care Act.
However, the report warns that changes on the state or federal level could mean a reduction in that number.
The "A" is good news, but our state also received a failing grade for child poverty.
More than half of all North Carolina children under age 5 live in poor or near poor homes.
Those children face greater risk of poor health, lower education, and reduced economic opportunity.
Our state also scored a "D" for birth outcomes, "C" for preconception health, and a "B" for family involvement.
Click here to read the full report
