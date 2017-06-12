An emergency meeting of Cumberland County Commissioners was held Monday to discuss whether the Cumberland County Health Department failed to alert women about abnormal results from breast and cervical cancer exams.In May, a nurse manager, who was with the department for 30 years, reached out to ABC11 claiming that the Cumberland County Health Department failed to notify hundreds of patients about abnormal pap smear and breast examination results from 2010 to 2015.Monday, County Manager Amy Cannan said her audit team combed through records spanning that time frame and found that eight women were notified in an untimely manner."Since then the health department has developed new policies and procedures to recent that occurrence," Cannan said. "So, I feel good about the procedures the health department has in place today."Officials have yet to comment about how those eight women fell through the cracks of the system.