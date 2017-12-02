NC State game delayed after medical emergency

The game with South Carolina State has been delayed because of a medical emergency on the South Carolina State bench. We will update you as soon as we have more information. — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 2, 2017

The NC State-SC State basketball game at PNC Arena was delayed after a South Carolina State player suffered a medical emergency during a break in the game on Saturday.Emergency medical officials appeared to administer CPR to the player, and he was transported to the hospital.The teams left the court as the game was halted, but it is expected to resume.The player has not been identified.