NC State game delayed after medical emergency

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The NC State-SC State basketball game at PNC Arena was delayed after a South Carolina State player suffered a medical emergency during a break in the game on Saturday.

Emergency medical officials appeared to administer CPR to the player, and he was transported to the hospital.

The teams left the court as the game was halted, but it is expected to resume.

The player has not been identified.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
