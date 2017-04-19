HEALTH & FITNESS

New facility offering help for mothers dealing with drug addiction

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new facility in the Triangle is offering help for local mothers who are dealing with substance abuse. (WTVD)

CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A new facility in the Triangle is offering help for local mothers who are dealing with substance abuse.

An internationally recognized treatment program, developed in the Triangle, is expanding with the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in Carrboro.

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to deliver remarks at Wednesday's grand opening.

The UNC Horizons Program is for women who are pregnant or for women who have recently had a child and are struggling with drug addiction.

The program has been in place for almost 24 years, aiding nearly 220 moms per year on average.

Organizers say the grand opening comes at a time when North Carolina continues to address the ongoing opioid epidemic that has affected communities and families across the state.

The new facility is going to put several aspects of treatment under one roof, which will include prenatal care, psychiatric care, child care, trauma-informed recovery practices, career counseling, housing assistance and addiction treatment.

Click here to read more about the program.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthuncdrug addictiondrug treatmentCarrboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Potential life-saving benefits of aspirin a day
Protect your kids from thirdhand smoke
Cluster of eye-cancer cases baffles North Carolina town
New tool allows veterans to access treatment options
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell
Hundreds without power after crash in Raleigh
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
California police say gunman targeted white men in spree
Democrat leads Georgia primary but falls short of avoiding runoff
Two shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
Show More
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
Man shot on Durham Freeway crashes car near the DPAC
Bodies of two women found in Lumberton
Triangle city named best place to live in NC
In Fayetteville, fake money could affect the way you shop
More News
Top Video
Kayakers rescued by fishing boat miles off coast
Hundreds without power after crash in Raleigh
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
Two shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
More Video