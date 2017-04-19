A new facility in the Triangle is offering help for local mothers who are dealing with substance abuse.An internationally recognized treatment program, developed in the Triangle, is expanding with the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in Carrboro.Governor Roy Cooper is expected to deliver remarks at Wednesday's grand opening.The UNC Horizons Program is for women who are pregnant or for women who have recently had a child and are struggling with drug addiction.The program has been in place for almost 24 years, aiding nearly 220 moms per year on average.Organizers say the grand opening comes at a time when North Carolina continues to address the ongoing opioid epidemic that has affected communities and families across the state.The new facility is going to put several aspects of treatment under one roof, which will include prenatal care, psychiatric care, child care, trauma-informed recovery practices, career counseling, housing assistance and addiction treatment.