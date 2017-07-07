HEALTH & FITNESS

New 'snorting chocolate' trend among teens raises health concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

The maker claims "Coco Loko" can produce a state of euphoria similar to ecstasy and give you a steady rush of energy and motivation. (KABC)

Don't mix this cocoa powder with milk hoping for chocolate milk. It's a new powdered chocolate product that teens are using to get high.

This new way of getting a rush is inexpensive, widely available, perfectly legal and causing great concern among parents.

It's called "Coco Loko," and it is a powder that users can snort.

It's a blend of cocoa powder, taurine, guarana and other ingredients found in energy drinks.

The maker claims "Coco Loko" can produce a state of euphoria similar to ecstasy and give you a steady rush of energy and motivation.

"Anyone who wants to party, dance and have a little extra energy...that's mostly our market," said Nick Anderson, the owner of Legal Lean.

The snortable chocolate craze first showed up in nightclubs in Europe last year, but Anderson hopes to bring it to the forefront of the United States.

But many are left wondering if it's safe and experts can't provide answers.

The FDA is unsure if it falls under its jurisdiction yet, and said it needs to evaluate the product labeling and marketing information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchocolatedrugteenteenagers
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
ESPY Awards benefit V-Foundation
New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss
STUDY: People who smell food before eating gain more weight
Consumer Reports warns against do-it-yourself sunscreen
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
Wake Forest on alert after recent car break-ins
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents
I-Team: Where do guns used in NC crimes come from?
Hot again today ahead of storms this weekend
Show More
Card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
Man charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting
Gary Sinese Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.
Aggressive foxes bite people in Raleigh
Surveillance image released of armed Durham suspect
More News
Top Video
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
NCSU students bike through Europe to help NC refugees
Wake Forest on alert after recent car break-ins
Gary Sinese Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.
More Video