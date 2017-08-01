HEALTH & FITNESS

Want a smaller waistline? Researchers say you need more sleep

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study, published in the journal "Plos One," found that people who average six hours of sleep a night have a waist circumference about 1.2 inches larger than those who get nine hours a night. (KABC)

KABC
Looking to slim down? Don't skimp on sleep.

A new study, published in the journal "Plos One," found that people who average six hours of sleep a night have a waist circumference about 1.2 inches larger than those who get nine hours a night.

Researchers also measured blood pressure and weight of the people who slept the least and found they had the bleakest outcomes.

There are, however, other factors that need to be taken into account.

The study relied on "self-reported" data, and didn't measure results over a long period of time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthsleepweight lossweightnational
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
NC woman says mom contracted flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Fayetteville praised for fight against opioid epidemic
Durham pool reopens after parasitic illness shut it down
NC researcher wants to examine your earwax, armpits
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
Class-action lawsuit filed over Outer Banks blackout
60-year-old woman shoots, kills suspected home invader
Fayetteville family seeks answers in hit-and-run death
The latest on the Outer Banks power outage
Capital Blvd. detours to remain 'indefinitely,' city says
Emily's new track is good news for NC coast
Final WCPSS budget recommendations expected today
Show More
Warmer temps today through Thursday
Future of UNC Center for Civil Rights up for discussion
Judges: No special elections, redraw NC districts by Sept. 1
Driver hurt after car strikes tree in Johnston County
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
More News
Top Video
Class-action lawsuit filed over Outer Banks blackout
Fayetteville family seeks answers in hit-and-run death
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
More Video