Chapel Hill non-profit helps 25,000 children around the world overcome debilitating condition

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A local non-profit has its eyes set on a big goal - correcting every case of clubfoot in the world by 2030 and they've already helped over 25,000 children so far.

Clubfoot is a debilitating condition that is often corrected at birth in countries like the US - but in underdeveloped countries, the condition often goes untreated.

"In low to middle income countries, treatment isn't always accessible," Amanda Springer, marketing and communications director for MiracleFeet, said. "And kids who don't get their club foot treated at birth end up living lives of disability, and I can mean they don't go to school. That can mean they're hidden away - they're subjects of stigma and abuse."

Springer has clubfoot herself. You can watch the whole interview with her on Facebook Live here.

It's something Miracle Feet, based out of Chapel Hill, aims to correct with a relatively inexpensive process.



Here's how it works. First, the child's feet are reset, non-surgically, in a plaster cast for several months, then that posture is reinforced with a $20 brace after that.

Watch how MiracleFeet changed this family's life in Nepal.


ABC11 first told you about the non-profit when they received a one million dollar grant from Google last year.

Check out our first report on MiracleFeet here.

The grant they received from Google has gone toward their goal to correct clubfoot by 2030.

They've since been able to fund a study using sensor technology in the braces to make the corrective process easier for parents and children. There's an app that works with the data they've collected to track progress, and they've developed e-learning tools to train physical therapists and other medical professionals on how to administer clubfoot care.

The organization hopes the new developments will streamline the corrective processes making it easier to reach even more children in a shorter amount of time.



"There are a lot of conditions around the world that were never sure if we're actually going to be able to solve. Club foot is one of those. It's solvable and it's for a very low price," Shriya Soora, grants manager for MiracleFeet, said. "I think the basis of all of our work is the understanding that every child deserves access to treatment, matter their location, no matter their status."
