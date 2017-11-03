HEALTH & FITNESS

North Carolina reports first 2 flu deaths of season

RALEIGH --
Health officials say two adults died from flu in October, the first deaths this influenza season in North Carolina.

Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release that one person died in the Piedmont region of the state and other died in the eastern region.

Health officials declined to release any identifying information about the two.

Last year, state health officials reported 219 people died from flu in North Carolina.

Flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring in North Carolina, with peak activity usually occurring in January or February. Federal health officials recommend a yearly vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months old and older.
