Orange Water and Sewer Authority customers asked to limit water usage after fluoride problem

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina
Orange Water and Sewer Authority asked customers Friday morning to limit water use to essential purposes because water supplies in its storage tanks have fallen to reduced levels after a fluoride problem at a treatment plant.

The utility started getting water from the City of Durham late Thursday after an accidental overfeed of fluoride within the water treatment process at the Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant, but officials say the alternative water supply has not been able to keep up with demand.

OWASA said it expects to continue to get water from the City of Durham for a few days.

The utility offered the following suggestions for water saving:

-Flush toilets only when necessary.
-Take short showers (less than 5 minutes); shower instead of taking a bath, which uses more water.
-Turn off water when not in use for brushing teeth, etc.
-Wash only full loads of clothes and dishes.
-Use paper plates and plastic utensils to reduce dishwashing.
-Check for and fix any leaks in toilets, faucets, hoses, pipes, etc.
-Defer washing vehicles with drinking water. (Some car washes use well water.)

