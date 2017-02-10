I-TEAM

OWASA hears from concerned customers after water crisis

EMBED </>More News Videos

OWASA hears from concerned customers.

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Thursday, Orange Water and Sewer Authority's (OWASA) Board of Directors met for the first time since tens of thousands of customers were told not to drink or use the water for more than 24 hours.

OWASA's Board of Directors listened to public comments and discussed the water emergency at a meeting Thursday at Town of Chapel Hill Council Chamber. Customers were given up to four minutes of comments and questions.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

While more details of independent investigations are expected to be released sometime Friday, some new information was revealed:


  • The over-fluoridation contaminated 1.5 million gallons of water; the water main break gushed out more than 1 million gallons.

  • OWASA customers normally use 8 millions of water a day.


  • With the fluoride mishap and water main break, OWASA's reserves were down to less than 2 million gallons - which is 1/4th of daily demand. Thus the need for an immediate do not use/do not drink.


  • OWASA is currently NOT applying any fluoride to its water until further notice.


Earlier this week, Officials with OWASA told the ABC11 I-Team two things happened within a day of each other that created a perfect storm for the calamity that unfolded.

Last Thursday, a problem at the OWASA water treatment plant in Carrboro led to the over-fluoridation of more than a million gallons of already treated water, rendering it unusable.

Then, last Friday, a massive water-main break spilled more than a million gallons onto the street in Chapel Hill.

OWASA officials say they were managing before the break because they were getting emergency water from Durham, but when the water main ruptured, pressure in the water line started dropping fast.

Watch the video above for a full report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwater main breakdrinking waterwater conservationuncI-TeamChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
OWASA braces for flood of complaints after water crisis
I-Team: A 1-2 punch led to Orange County water crisis
Orange County officials: Water is now safe to use
No. 12 UNC beats Notre Dame 83-76 in relocated game
ABC11 Together: How to help, get water in Orange County
No water at UNC, students respond on social media
Easy ways to save water (and money)
I-TEAM
OWASA braces for flood of complaints after water crisis
I-Team: A 1-2 punch led to Orange County water crisis
I-Team: Uncertain future for licensed adoption agencies
A 7-year-old sexual predator? The I-Team investigates
More I-Team
HEALTH & FITNESS
UNC hopes to help in nationwide nursing shortage
OWASA braces for flood of complaints after water crisis
Toddler gets transplant from parents' former classmate
I-Team: A 1-2 punch led to Orange County water crisis
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
Duke beats UNC, 86-78, in another Tobacco Road thriller
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
Federal court upholds travel ban; Trump vows to fight on
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Durham residents frustrated by abandoned chickens
Animal shelter owner charged with child pornography
Show More
Syrian family in Raleigh fights to reunite with daughter
Durham to get 9 school buses with new seat-belt system
House Oversight Committee Asks for Review of Conway's Endorsement of Ivanka Trump Brand
UNC defensive coordinator Chizik steps down
UNC hopes to help in nationwide nursing shortage
More News
Top Video
Wake County school bus has 'terrifying' brush with train
Duke beats UNC, 86-78, in another Tobacco Road thriller
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Durham residents frustrated by abandoned chickens
More Video