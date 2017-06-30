A swimming advisory was issued June 29, 2017, for a portion of North Myrtle Beach.

A section of North Myrtle Beach along South Carolina's Grand Strand has been placed under a swimming advisory.that the temporary advisory was put into place due to high bacteria levels being detected."The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach," said Sean Torrens, of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal."However, Torrens said it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish in the swimming advisory area."To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it's best to keep your head up and out of the water," Torrens continued. "People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water."Officials will be placing temporary signs at the location, according to Torrens.Visitto check recent water samplings along the South Carolina coast.