HEALTH & FITNESS

Part of North Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to bacteria

(Shutterstock)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WTVD) --
A section of North Myrtle Beach along South Carolina's Grand Strand has been placed under a swimming advisory.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Thursday that the temporary advisory was put into place due to high bacteria levels being detected.

"The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach," said Sean Torrens, of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. "High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal."

A swimming advisory was issued June 29, 2017, for a portion of North Myrtle Beach.



However, Torrens said it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish in the swimming advisory area.

"To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it's best to keep your head up and out of the water," Torrens continued. "People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water."

Officials will be placing temporary signs at the location, according to Torrens.

Visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to check recent water samplings along the South Carolina coast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthswimmingbeachesSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
UNC therapy dogs helps those with mental disorders
Boy, 3, believed to be youngest recipient of 3-D prosthetic
CBO: 22 million more uninsured under Senate health bill
Durham police wear sensors to learn about stress
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Police investigating deadly shooting at Durham apartment
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Police asking for help in finding missing 22-year-old man
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
Show More
'Morning Joe' hosts respond to Trump's attacks
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
The great Sam Perkins is giving back in Chapel Hill
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Sex assault charge against UNC football player dropped
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos