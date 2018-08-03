Plastic containers dangerous for kids, report says

A new report warns of the dangers of using plastic containers to store food.The American Academy of Pediatrics wants parents to avoid using plastic containers to heat children's food in the microwave.Experts said they believe the chemicals in the plastic, including BPA and phthalates, could get into the food and cause hormonal problems.Doctors say young children who are still developing are especially at risk.The report also mentions a possible chemical threat to pregnant women. Doctors recommend they avoid plastic containers as well.