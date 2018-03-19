ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 together is highlighting a little league baseball community that's rallying around its coach.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
ABC11 Together is highlighting a little league baseball community that's rallying around its coach.

A medical crisis left the Raleigh Parks & Recreation coach Carl Michaud paralyzed, but his spirit remains high.

Sean Degnan, co-owner of restaurant Buku in downtown, said Carl changed his son Finn's, life.

Finn was shy but Carl mentored him, moved him along, and made him captain of the team.

Then one day Carl suddenly stopped coaching.

Degnan found out Michaud had diabetes and faced an infection that would require him to have surgery to remove it. This setback left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Now, Degnan is fundraising to help Michaud and his father, who had to quit his job to provide 24-hour care for Carl.

Sean's brother Casey Degnan, an intramural coach at Cardinal Gibbons High School, ran the Tobacco Road Marathon yesterday in Carl's honor.

The brothers raised over $9,000 to help with funds.

"It could happen to anyone at any time," said Sean Degnan "And when it does you just want to be there for the other family, help take care of them.

You can donate to help Coach Carl and his family here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthabc11 togetherfundraiserRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
Raleigh boy finds strength to beat cancer through music
ABC11 Together sponsors prescription drug take-back day
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
5 Fun Things To Do For Under $30 In Raleigh-Durham This Weekend
Cary teen needs your help for kidney transplant
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Many questions remain in death of young Garner mom found in ditch
20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville
'IRS' tax scammer unknowingly calls Fayetteville police officer
Chatham County inmate back behind bars after being mistakenly released
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Rain, snow mix might make for sloppy morning commutes
Warrant: Cary man left elderly mother on floor to die for financial gain
Durham Police seek suspect in Family Dollar robbery
Show More
Burglar threatens Erwin police chief with knife during home invasion
9-year-old allegedly shoots teen sister to death over video game controller
Uber suspends self-driving operations after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
Police arrest man in fatal Garner apartment shooting
Car plows into dentist office in Raleigh
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 19, 2018
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
'IRS' tax scammer unknowingly calls Fayetteville police officer
20 arrested in undercover prostitution bust in Fayetteville
More Video