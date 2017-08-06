HEALTH & FITNESS

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood feared worst with cancer diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Guitarist Ronnie Wood (left, seen with Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger) said he thought he was knocking on death's door. (KTRK)

LONDON --
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed that he feared the worst after being diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year.

The 70-year-old guitarist says he thought it might be "time to say goodbye," after a doctor performing routine tests offered the news that he "had this supernova burning away on my left lung." The musician says he just told the doctor to get it out of him.

Wood told The Mail on Sunday that he had decided not to have chemotherapy if results turned out to be bad. He says he decided, "I wasn't going to lose my hair. This hair wasn't going anywhere."

He thanked doctors in May for treating a small lesion in his lung and will undergo checks every three months.

EMBED More News Videos

Mick Jagger and his girlfriend are expecting a child. This is the rock star's eighth child.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthcanceru.s. & worldlondonmusic newslung cancer
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Parents reminded of back to school vaccines
Non-profit helps 25,000 children around the world
Cary woman with ALS won't stop competing, inspiring
Fayetteville man billed for dead mom's care
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man shot at Durham Burger King
Boy on meds hit, killed on I-77 while sleepwalking
Manufacturer: Corrosion caused thrill ride to break apart
Deputies find 'special prize' stashed inside cereal boxes
Parents reminded of back to school vaccines
Mother and six-year-old daughter killed after crashing into pond in Sanford
GM recalls 800,000 pickup trucks for steering defect
Crash on I-40 west causes congestion
Show More
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
High school teacher accused of molesting 8 students
Elderly man hit in Durham
Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10
Ivy League schools brace for scrutiny of race in admissions
More News
Top Video
Parents reminded of back to school vaccines
Man shot at Durham Burger King
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
100+ motorcycles roll to help injured deputy
More Video