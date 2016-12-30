HEALTH & FITNESS

South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at middle school

Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) bacteria in a high magnification scanning electron micrograph (SEM) image (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, CDC, Janice Carr)

ROCK HILL, South Carolina --
South Carolina officials say testing has confirmed a case of tuberculosis at a middle school.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control sent a letter dated Thursday to parents and staff at Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill after previously saying they were investigating. The letter was posted online by the school district.

The letter says officials are offering free tests to those who may have had close contact. The letter doesn't make clear whether the underlying case involves a student or staff member.

Tuberculosis is a lung infection that can be spread through air by someone with the active disease. It can be treated with antibiotics, and most who are exposed don't become infected.

Federal officials say U.S. tuberculosis cases have been declining, with about 9,000 nationwide in 2014.

