HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death

EMBED </>More Videos

A study linked diet soda to reduced deaths from colon cancer.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
There is good news for people who love diet soda.

A study finds that drinking artificially sweetened soft drinks may lower the risk of colon cancer recurrence and cancer death.

Researchers from Yale University found that people who drank one or more 12-ounce servings of artificially sweetened beverages per day experienced a 46 percent lower risk of colon cancer recurrence or death.

That's compared to those who didn't drink these beverages.

In the study, soft drinks were classified as caffeinated colas, non-caffeinated colas, and other carbonated drinks such as diet ginger ale.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsodacancerhealthdiet
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News