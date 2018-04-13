Study: Drinking extra glass of wine shortens life by 30 minutes

You may want to think twice about pouring yourself another glass of wine after a long day.
According to a recent study, drinking over the recommended amount will shorten your life.
The study, which was published in the Lancet medical journal, suggests that every glass of wine or pint of beer over the daily recommended limit will cut half an hour from the expected lifespan of a 40-year-old.
Researchers state five standard 175ml glasses of wine or five pints a week is in the upper region of the safe limit - about 100g of alcohol, or 12.5 units in total.
Consuming more than that raises the risk of stroke, fatal aneurysm (a ruptured artery in the chest), heart failure, and death.
