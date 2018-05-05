HEALTH

Study: Eating fast-food lowers woman's change of getting pregnant, causes infertility

A McDonald's employee in Cologne, Germany, prepares orders of french fries on Aug. 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil)

According to a new study, women who eat more fast-food than fruit are less likely to conceive within a year.

For the study, which was published Friday in the peer-reviewed medical journal Human Reproduction, researchers analyzed diets of 5,598 women in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Ireland.

The team found that women who eat fast-food four or more times a week took nearly a month longer to become pregnant.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Fast-food was defined as items bought from fast-food restaurants and did not include items bought from supermarkets, such as pizza.

Meaning that overall, fast-food consumption might have been underreported, researchers said.

Researchers determined women who ate the least amount of fruit increased their risk of infertility from 8% to 12% and women who ate fast food four or more times a week increased their risk from 8% to 16%. Infertility is defined as not being able to get pregnant after one year, WFAA reports.

"We recommend that women who want to become pregnant should align their dietary intakes towards national dietary recommendations for pregnancy," first author Jessica Grieger said in a statement. "Our data shows that frequent consumption of fast foods delays time to pregnancy."

Eating green leafy vegetables and fish did not seem to affect time conceiving.

Study: Drinking extra glass of wine shortens life by 30 minutes
You may want to think twice about pouring yourself another glass of wine after a long day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpregnancyinfertilityfast food restaurantmcdonald'swendy'sburger kingtaco bellhealthbuzzworthy
HEALTH
Abby Norris is a treasure. Here's how you can shine bright like her
Proposed bill aims to ban sunscreen to protect coral reefs
Nearly 270 women died after breast cancer screening failures
Float away your stress, ailments in salt-water therapy
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
North Carolina flu-related deaths reach modern-day record
Abby Norris is a treasure. Here's how you can shine bright like her
Do pre-workout drinks really give you a boost?
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, never returns
Assault charge dropped for Johnston Co. student who defended friend in fight
WATCH: The restoration of the Hope Mills Lake dam
North Carolina flu-related deaths reach modern-day record
Two Holly Springs students accused of stealing packages from front porches
NASA sending satellite named after WALL-E to Mars
Fayetteville rallies around wife of Fort Bragg soldier who delivered 2 pound infants
Show More
Wake County schools to remain open, despite push for walkout on May 16
Community fighting to block Triangle church from moving in
Former President George H.W. Bush released from a Texas hospital
NC Wildlife officials issue water safety warnings following 10 deaths in 2018
Truck driver on terrifying I-95 chase: 'I actually looked right into the shotgun'
More News