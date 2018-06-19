HEALTHCHECK

Study: Marriage could be good for your health

Study: Marriage may good for your health. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 19, 2018. (Shutterstock photo)


Never mind the arguments and pet peeves, new research shows marriage can be good for your health.

Researchers analyzed 34 studies involving more than 2 million people.

Those who were married had a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease and death from coronary heart disease or stroke.

Researchers think living with another person helps you to spot symptoms, take action, and live a healthier lifestyle.
