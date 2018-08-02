COSMETIC SURGERY

Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure

EMBED </>More Videos

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons say the Brazilian Butt Lift is the most dangerous form of plastic surgery.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons say the Brazilian butt lift is the most dangerous form of plastic surgery.

More from ABC11: Are you a woman in your 30s? Here's what you need to know about your health

The organization says one in 3,000 patients die as a result from having the surgery.

Many people undergo the butt lift to get a more shapely figure like Kim Kardashian or Nicki Minaj.

The surgery combines liposuction with fat grafting.

Plastic surgeon Urmen Desai, M.D., explains what can go wrong. "Some surgeons are injecting a little too deep. There are some important veins that bring blood from the lower aspect of the legs back into the heart, into the lungs," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcosmetic surgerydoctorsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COSMETIC SURGERY
Can your blood be the secret to youthful looking skin?
Houston mom gets 9 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
Woman gets plastic surgery to make hands "selfie worthy"
More cosmetic surgery
HEALTH & FITNESS
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News