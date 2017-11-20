DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCPPH) has confirmed that no new cases of tuberculosis have been found at Northern High School following a round of testing.
In October, DCPPH had confirmed that a student from the high school had TB.
On Monday, parents and staff were notified that no new cases had been found.
"We have not identified any other students or staff at Northern High School with active TB disease in this ongoing investigation," said Arlene Seña, medical director, DCoDPH in a news release. "We will begin our second round of testing soon among the individuals who were potentially exposed to TB. We ask for patience during the completion of this process."
Officials will conduct repeat TB testing on some of the exposed students and staff approximately eight weeks after the initial test was performed.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that persons with a recent contact to an infectious TB case with a negative initial TB test be tested again at eight to 10 weeks after the end of the exposure.
The strategy for TB testing in a contact investigation is based on the characteristics of the case with active TB disease, the individual risk factors of the contacts, and the environment in which the exposure occurred.
More information about TB and TB testing can be found on Durham County's website.
----------------------------------------
