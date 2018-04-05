HEALTH & FITNESS

'The Nut Barbershop' Opens Its Doors In North Raleigh

Photo: Chip R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to update your style? A new barber shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1000 Brookside Dr., Suite 105, (between Monroe Dr. and Glascock St.) in north Raleigh, the new addition is called The Nut Barbershop.

The barber shop has a vintage, masculine vibe with dark woods throughout, along with antique barber chairs and a sleek lounge area.

Services include haircuts, beard trims, facial shaves and buzz cuts. For those with kids in tow, the barber shop also offers cuts for the younger set.

The business' website is under construction, but clients can still book their appointments online with barber Ryan Batten.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, The Nut Barbershop currently has a five-star rating.

Chip R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 2nd, said, "Bottom line: The Nut Barbershop is an old-fashioned type of barber shop with a nice sense of style thrown in. Great to hang out as well as get a trim here. Making appointments online is a great bonus. Ryan does a great job, and gets five stars from me. ... An open outside area out the back door is good for a game of darts while enjoying a cigar (I am told a dartboard is to come soon)."

Head on over to check it out: The Nut Barbershop is open Tuesday from 9am-7pm, Thursday from 1pm-7pm, Friday from 10am-8pm, Wednesday and Saturday from 9am-noon, and Saturday from 1pm-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineRaleigh
HEALTH & FITNESS
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
A day out for caregivers and their loved ones: America's favorites in our backyard
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News