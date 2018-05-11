HEALTH & FITNESS

Town of Apex eliminating its EMS service

APEX, NC (WTVD) --
The Town of Apex has decided to eliminate its EMS.

The town announced Friday that effective June 30, residents will be served by Wake County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Apex EMS will cease to exist.

"This decision was made at the direction of Apex town administration, with the full support of Wake County management, taking into consideration the rich history of Apex EMS, the employment of our EMS staff, and our fiscal responsibility to Apex residents," an announcement said.

The town said Apex EMS paramedics will be given the opportunity to work for Wake County EMS, with no reduction in salary. They will not be required to compete against other applicants for these jobs. Employees will, however, be required to go through the onboarding process with Wake County.

One of the main reasons for the change was the cost savings. Officials also cited NCDOT plans to widen NC55, which will result in the loss of the Town of Apex EMS station. The cost to build that facility in a different location would be much greater if the town retained EMS services separate from Wake County's department.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact Apex Town Manager Drew Havens at (919) 249-3301 or by email.
