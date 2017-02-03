Due to @OWASA1 water shortage & safety concerns, #UNC is canceling classes & closing offices beginning at 1 pm. More info to follow — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) February 3, 2017

Orange Water and Sewer Authority has asked customers not to use water because water supplies in its storage tanks are running out after a fluoride problem at a treatment plant combined with a major water main break.Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger has issued a State of Emergency for the Town of Chapel Hill because of the water shortage.UNC has cancelled classes after 1 p.m. because of the water emergency.All Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will close early Friday. Elementary students will dismiss at 1:30, middle school students at 2:10 and high school students at 2:55. Any parent wishing to pick up their student earlier is welcome to do that. High school students who walk or drive to school will also be able to leave earlier.The utility started getting water from the City of Durham late Thursday after an accidental overfeed of fluoride within the water treatment process at the Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant.Then there was a major water main break Friday morning on the northeast side of Chapel Hill near Dobbins Drive, and officials say the alternative water supply has not been able to keep up with demand.The request not to use water affects Chapel Hill and the UNC campus.Officials said using water could result in contamination of the OWASA system.Customers are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene. Customers can use bottled water to flush a toilet, after pouring water into the tank. If a toilet does not have a tank, it may be possible to pour water into the bowl to flush."OWASA is working to restore the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant to normal operation as soon as it is safe to do so. OWASA field personnel are working to repair the water main break as soon as possible," the utility said in a news release.The water shortage is not impacting the Town of Hillsborough, which operates a separate water system.