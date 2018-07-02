UNC Children's Hospital gets sweet new ride for its young patients

Spending time in any hospital can be daunting, but thanks to a donation, UNC Children's Hospital wants to make that experience a little less stressful with its new ride that transports patients to the operating room.Amaya, a 6-year-old at the hospital who required surgery was able to take this new car for a spin, all the way to her O.R."Kids might normally need to be sedated that go back to the operating room now are able to go back without sedating medicine and have a positive experience," Carolyn Quinsey, Neurosurgeon at UNC Medical Center.