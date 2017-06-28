CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --The UNC Paws program focuses on aiding those coping with mental health issues.
"Having a psychotic episode or acute episode is devastating to a lot of people," said Dr. John Gilmore, a professor at the UNC School of Medicine. "We help people with a serious mental illness like schizophrenia or bipolar (disorder) kind of get back on their feet and get well from their illness"
The program works with shelter dogs, many are rescues from kill shelters.
However, the program is in a pinch, finding itself struggling to meet financial needs.
"Things have just gotten tighter and tighter in the mental health world," said Gilmore.
For more information on how you can make a donation to the program, visit UNC's website.