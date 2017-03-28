Venetian Carnival raises money for Duke Hospice

Taking care of a sick or dying loved one at home can be very stressful for the caregiver. Duke HomeCare and Hospice provides much-needed help and relief for those caregivers.One of their programs is Camp ReLEAF, an overnight bereavement camp for children from Kindergarten through 8th grade. The camp helps a child deal with the loss of a parent. ReLEAF is one of the programs from the Duke Hospice Gala on April 1. The annual gala helps raise money to support the mission of Duke Hospice in providing services to families throughout nine counties in North Carolina.The theme of this year's gala is Venetian Carnival. The gala is Saturday, April 1 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Sheraton Imperial RTP in Durham.