ABC11 TOGETHER

Venetian Carnival raises money for Duke Hospice

EMBED </>More News Videos

032817-wtvd-duke-hospice-gala-vid (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Taking care of a sick or dying loved one at home can be very stressful for the caregiver. Duke HomeCare and Hospice provides much-needed help and relief for those caregivers.

One of their programs is Camp ReLEAF, an overnight bereavement camp for children from Kindergarten through 8th grade. The camp helps a child deal with the loss of a parent. ReLEAF is one of the programs from the Duke Hospice Gala on April 1. The annual gala helps raise money to support the mission of Duke Hospice in providing services to families throughout nine counties in North Carolina.

The theme of this year's gala is Venetian Carnival. The gala is Saturday, April 1 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Sheraton Imperial RTP in Durham.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthabc11 togetherduke universitycostume gala
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Disney helps make magic of books come alive for Durham kids
Join The N&O, ABC11 in community forum on Women's March
Runners pound the pavement in All-American Marathon
ABC11 Match Madness
More abc11 together
HEALTH & FITNESS
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
ABC11 Match Madness
Orange County residents: Don't put fluoride in water
Wake County woman says for her, Obamacare is a lifeline
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Group says NC has 48 hours to repeal HB2 or lose events
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
Truck windshields smashed by rocks on I-85
2nd water main break reported in Cary
Woman charged with sex offense involving child
Boy hit by car near school bus stop in Durham
Pollen season is here with a vengeance
Show More
PD: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Hoke County deputies searching for murder suspect
Girl ends up with 3rd-degree burns from homemade slime
Wayne County officials search for robbery suspect
Severe weather risk today - Biggest threats wind, hail
More News
Top Video
Truck windshields smashed by rocks on I-85
Pollen season is here with a vengeance
Crash involving tractor trailers shuts down I-95 in Halifax County
Hoke County deputies searching for murder suspect
More Video