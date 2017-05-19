WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --Health officials in Wake County are offering free testing Friday as part of National Hepatitis Testing Day.
They are encouraging residents to take part in the free Hepatitis C testing at several locations across the county.
According to officials, up to 75 percent of people living with Hepatitis C do not know they are infected.
Hepatitis C may not cause symptoms for years or decades. By the time symptoms appear, liver damage is often significant. Left untreated, Hepatitis C can cause cirrhosis, cancer and even death. It is also the leading cause of liver transplants.
Some people are at higher risk for Hepatitis C if they were born from 1945 to 1965; received donated blood, blood products, or organs before 1992; and are current or past injection drug users.
People who have body piercings or tattoos that were done with non-sterile instruments are also at risk of having Hepatitis C.
County officials say if you are interested in getting tested Friday, call and make an appointment at one of these locations:
- Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon - (919)404-3900
- Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest - (919)562-6300
- Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina - (919)557-2501
- Sunnybrook in Raleigh - (919)250-3900
You can also visit wakegov.com for more information.
