Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon - (919)404-3900

Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest - (919)562-6300

Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina - (919)557-2501

Sunnybrook in Raleigh - (919)250-3900

Health officials in Wake County are offering free testing Friday as part of National Hepatitis Testing Day.They are encouraging residents to take part in the free Hepatitis C testing at several locations across the county.According to officials, up to 75 percent of people living with Hepatitis C do not know they are infected.Hepatitis C may not cause symptoms for years or decades. By the time symptoms appear, liver damage is often significant. Left untreated, Hepatitis C can cause cirrhosis, cancer and even death. It is also the leading cause of liver transplants.Some people are at higher risk for Hepatitis C if they were born from 1945 to 1965; received donated blood, blood products, or organs before 1992; and are current or past injection drug users.People who have body piercings or tattoos that were done with non-sterile instruments are also at risk of having Hepatitis C.County officials say if you are interested in getting tested Friday, call and make an appointment at one of these locations:You can also visitfor more information.