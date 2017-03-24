Wake County woman says for her, Obamacare is a lifeline

Regan Bell, 51, answers the door holding a green cord."This is what I'm tethered to," the Wake County resident explained.The cord stretched 75 feet, just enough to allow her to go room-room in her ranch home.She has Pulmonary Sarcoidosis, a rare disease, and needs supplemental oxygen 24 hours a day. She can't work and is on disability. Bell said Obamacare is her lifeline to quality healthcare."If they do something with the Medicaid, because that's what helps me, if they do away with that I don't know where I'll be," she said.Bell said she refused to watch Friday's debate on Capitol Hill because it was too upsetting."They need to leave it alone," Bell said. "It's worked for a lot of people, including myself."A Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with the American Health Care Act, didn't have enough votes and was pulled shortly before a vote was scheduled Friday.Republican Congressman Richard Hudson, who represents the 8th District, sent out a tweet saying, "This is about real PEOPLE who are struggling to keep their heads above water and can't afford health care because of Obamacare."Bell understands if lawmakers need to make some changes."Tweak whatever they don't like about it," she said. "They need to tweak those things as opposed to just throwing it all away."Recent data from the Department of Health and Human Services show more than half a million North Carolinians have signed up for Obamacare so far this year. 21 percent of those people did so for the first time.The North Carolina Democratic Party issued a statement Friday:"There's a simple reason that Trumpcare was decisively defeated today: it's a horrible piece of legislation that would hurt working families in North Carolina and across the country. Trumpcare would raise prices for seniors, kick 24 million people off their coverage and slash basic protections for everyone else.""While this bill isn't going anywhere, it has at least revealed Donald Trump's true priorities as President. Instead of keeping his campaign promise to fight for the middle-class, Trump's going to spend every day in office working hand-in-hand with Congressional Republicans to keep shoveling money towards the wealthiest among us at the expense of everyone else."