Water emergency shuts down restaurants, schools, and UNC

Orange Water and Sewer Authority says it is not sure water in its system is safe for consumption because of low water pressure system-wide and it's telling people not to drink it. All restaurants served by the system have been ordered closed. Officials said it could be 24-48 hours - or more - before water service is back to normal.It said earlier Friday that water supplies in its storage tanks are running out after a fluoride problem at a treatment plant combined with a major water main break.Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger has issued a State of Emergency for the Town of Chapel Hill because of the water shortage.UNC cancelled classes because of the water emergency.Also closed on campus: the Student Union, all libraries and only the Rams Head Dining Hall & Rams Head Market dining locations are opened. Student stores will close at 5 p.m.All Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools closed early Friday.UNC Hospitals and clinics said they were operating normally using bottled water.Orange Water and Sewer Authority said it started getting water from the City of Durham late Thursday after an accidental overfeed of fluoride within the water treatment process at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant.Then there was a major water main break Friday morning on the northeast side of Chapel Hill near Dobbins Drive, and officials say the alternative water supply has not been able to keep up with demand.Officials said using water could result in contamination of the OWASA system.Customers are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene. Customers can use bottled water to flush a toilet, after pouring water into the tank. If a toilet does not have a tank, it may be possible to pour water into the bowl to flush.Business owners affected by the emergency were clearly frustrated."Very disappointed, very frustrated, especially for me because I am a 24-hour business. I never ever ever closed the door. I don't even have a key to the door. I don't even know how to lock it," said Eddie Williams/Owner Of Time Out.Soon after the emergency was announced, heavy traffic was seen leaving Chapel Hill as people left for areas that have water."OWASA is working to restore the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant to normal operation as soon as it is safe to do so. OWASA field personnel are working to repair the water main break as soon as possible," the utility said in a news release.Bottle water donations are being accepted at the Chapel Hill Community Center at 120 S. Estes Dr. The location is for DONATIONS ONLY. The American Red Cross will work with Orange County Emergency Services to distribute to those in need.The water shortage is not impacting the Town of Hillsborough or Durham, which operate separate water systems.