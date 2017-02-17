Get a flu shot



Try to avoid close contact with sick people



Wash your hands often with soap and water



Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. That's how germs spread.

A serious spike in the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina over the past week has health officials concerned.Eight people in our state died last week. A total of 32 people have died from the flu in North Carolina this season, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.Young children, older people, and those with health conditions are most at risk.Here are four things the CDC says can keep you from getting the flu:As far as the flu shot, a current health report finds it's 48 percent effective in preventing medical visits due to the flu.