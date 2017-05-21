HEALTH & FITNESS

What are the best diets to follow for long-term success?

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
When it comes to dieting, the choices are endless for consumers; there are trendy diets and there are those that are life-changing. While there is no one size fits all, there are some that top the list of the most successful diets around.

U.S. News & World Report ranked 38 diet plans across nine categories including Best Overall Diets, Best for Weight Loss, and Easiest Diets to Follow.

An estimated 45 million Americans diet each year. WakeMed Clinical Dietician Parul Khrod says no matter which diet may be right for you, keeping it simple is best for success.

"If your changes are not sustainable then you gain it back," Khrod explained. "Yo-yo weight loss increases inflammation in the body and chronic inflammation. This inflammation has been researched and proven to cause all sorts of chronic diseases including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and autoimmune disease. The focus should not be simply on weight loss but on how can I make changes so they are sustainable and prevent chronic diseases."

Lisa Daughtry is one of Khrod's patients. She has shed 30 pounds in six months since she sought the Khrod's help. In the last six years, Daughtry has lost 100 pounds.

"She took me off sugar and that was the big thing," Daughtry said.

Daughtry says she does not follow any named diet, she checks in with Khrod and follows her number one rule: eat real food. Cut out processed packaged foods and eat real food. Daughtry says her lifestyle is sustainable and she has avoided high blood pressure and cholesterol medication by working with Khrod.

